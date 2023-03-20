Home Entertainment English

Anne Hathaway to star in David Robert’s directorial  

As per Deadline, the film is expected to be a “thrill ride” that will be shot in IMAX and will go on floors from this fall.

By Express News Service

Actor Anne Hathaway is set to star in an upcoming film that will be helmed by David Robert Mitchell. The film will be made for Warner Bros Pictures, Bad Robotit and Jackson Pictures.

As per Deadline, the film is expected to be a “thrill ride” that will be shot in IMAX and will go on floors from this fall. However, the rest of the information on the cast and crew along with the plot synopsis, is yet to be revealed.

David has written the script of the film. It will be  produced by JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot and Matt Jackson under Jackson Pictures.

Meanwhile Anne was last seen in the American period pyschological thriller Eileen which released earlier this year. The actor also has She Came to Me, Mothers’ Instinct and The Idea of You in the making.

