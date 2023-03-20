Home Entertainment English

Fall sequel in works following massive success  

The decision to make a follow up film has been said to be made following the massive success.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie Fall. (File Photo)

A still from the movie Fall. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The creators of the indie survival thriller Fall are looking forward to make a sequel to the film that premiered in August 2022. Reportedly British producer Tea Shop Productions and the film’s director Scott Mann are currently in talks about a follow-up and are currently discussing ideas and pitches for the second film.

The decision to make a follow up film has been said to be made following the massive success. After its August premiere, the film went on to be released on Digital in September 2022 followed by Blu-ray and DVD the next month in October. Fall went on to arrive on streaming services, debuting on Netflix in international markets and placing in the Top 10 during its debut in four territories. The plan for the sequel is reportedly to get the project started later this year.

The story of Fall follows best friends Becky and Hunter, played by Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Virginia Gardner (Gaslit), respectively who scale to the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower in the desert and become stranded at the top. 

The film chronicles the duo attempting to escape this life-threatening situation. Additional cast members include Mason Gooding (Scream VI) and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It isn’t clear if any of the cast members will be returning for the sequel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indie survival thriller Fall Tea Shop Productions
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp