Fall sequel in works following massive success  

The creators of the indie survival thriller Fall are looking forward to make a sequel to the film that premiered in August 2022. Reportedly British producer Tea Shop Productions and the film’s director Scott Mann are currently in talks about a follow-up and are currently discussing ideas and pitches for the second film.

The decision to make a follow up film has been said to be made following the massive success. After its August premiere, the film went on to be released on Digital in September 2022 followed by Blu-ray and DVD the next month in October. Fall went on to arrive on streaming services, debuting on Netflix in international markets and placing in the Top 10 during its debut in four territories. The plan for the sequel is reportedly to get the project started later this year.

The story of Fall follows best friends Becky and Hunter, played by Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Virginia Gardner (Gaslit), respectively who scale to the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower in the desert and become stranded at the top.

The film chronicles the duo attempting to escape this life-threatening situation. Additional cast members include Mason Gooding (Scream VI) and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It isn’t clear if any of the cast members will be returning for the sequel.

