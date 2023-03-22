Home Entertainment English

Cillian Murphy to lead Small Things Like These  

His character Bill is described as a loving father, who soon learns all the surprising secrets the convent in his town is keeping, including secrets about him.

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:19 AM

Cillian Murphy (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The film adaptation of the book Small Things Like These has cast Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Murphy will be playing the role of Bill Furlong, and the story will be set in Christmas 1985. His character Bill is described as a loving father, who soon learns all the surprising secrets the convent in his town is keeping, including secrets about him.

Ciarán Hinds and Emily Watson will also be joining Murphy as the cast of Small Things Like These. The characters Hinds and Watson will be playing in the film are not yet announced. Written by Claire Keegan, Small Things Like These was published in 2021. Her 2010 book Foster was adapted into the 2022 film The Quiet Girl, which was directed by Colm Bairéad.

Tim Mielants will direct the film adaptation of Small Things Like These. Enda Walsh is writing the film’s screenplay. Artists Equity, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, will back Small Things Like These. 

Murphy and Alan Moloney will also be producers for the film through their production company Big Things Films. The filming for Small Things Like These has begun in Ireland. We are yet to know a release date for the film.

TAGS
Cillian Murphy
