Home Entertainment English

'Rick and Morty' creator has domestic abuse charges dropped

Roiland, 43, had been awaiting trial on charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time.

Published: 23rd March 2023 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: California prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who created the Cartoon Network animated series 'Rick and Morty' and provided the voices of the show's two title characters.

Orange County district attorney's spokeswoman Kimberly Edds on Wednesday said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped "due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt".

Roiland responded to the dismissal on Twitter.

"I have always known that these claims were false -- and I never had any doubt that this day would come," he said.

"I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process." He added that he is "disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of a bitter ex trying to bypass due process and have me cancelled."

Roiland, 43, had been awaiting trial on charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time.

She was not identified in court documents.

The charges dated to May of 2020, but they apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported on them in January of this year.

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland.

It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and it has been renewed for a seventh.

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network cut ties with him when the charges were reported and said his roles would be recast.

20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals, which produce two other animated series Roiland worked on, did the same.

The companies declined comment on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Roiland said he is "determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rick and Morty Justin Roiland
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp