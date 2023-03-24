Cheech and Chong biopic in works

By Express News Service

The lives of the legendary stoner comedy team Cheech and Ching are being developed into a biopic. Director Kristian Mercado is developing the biopic backed by Hidden Pictures. The film, depicting the early years’ success of the comedy duo, will mark the reunion of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong as they will be producing.

Chong, a Canadian, met Marin in the late 60s in Canada, as the latter moved there to avoid getting drafted into the Vietnam War. Becoming famous for their ideas and opinions on counterculture, the hippie lifestyle, and marijuana, the two came together to become a stand-up comedy duo. They hit the big screen in 1978 with Up In Smoke after producing a series of best-selling comedy albums. In the mid-80s, the duo separated and pursued their individual acting careers.

Cheech Marin has worked frequently with director Robert Rodriguez and has starred in Nash Bridges. He was last seen in Shotgun Wedding and Champions. Tommy Chong is famous for his work in That ‘70s Show and That ‘90s Show. He later started advocating for the legalisation of cannabis and landed in jail for 9 months for selling marijuana paraphernalia.

Ever since, the two have united for guest appearances, comedy tours, and 2013’s Cheech and Chong’s Animated Movie. The biopic’s script will be penned by Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. Cheech and Chong will executive produce with David Glickman.

