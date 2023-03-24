Eva Longoria to helm Spanish remake of 'Call My Agent'!

By Express News Service

The Emmy-winning French series Call My Agent! is set to get a Spanish remake, which will be produced and directed by actor Eva Longoria. The announcement was made during the Series Mania Festival in Lille.

Eva will be backing the series under the banner UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, who will also directed the first two episodes of the series.“Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered. I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish-speaking American market,” said Longoria.

Call My Agent! is a satire and throws light on the hectic life of celebrity agents. While the four seasons initially ran on France Televisions, it was later acquired by Netflix. The original series is backed by Mon Voisin Productions, a Mediawan company, and Mother Production.

“Joining forces with Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston to take Call My Agent! to Latin America is a unique opportunity. Their talent and know-how combined with their international renown guarantee an innovative and premium adaptation of this series, a real funny and moving gem that the French creators were able to bring to life and which has since been travelling to audiences worldwide,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of Mediawan.

