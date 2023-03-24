Gabriel Leone to play Ayrton Senna in Netflix miniseries

By Express News Service

Actor Gabriel Leone is set to portray the late Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna da Silva who won the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship thrice in 1988, 1990, and 1991, in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Senna, the streaming platform announced.

The upcoming series will portray the adventurous and triumph story of a Brazilian man who went on to become a national hero and conquered the world both on and off the Formula 1 track. The series is backed by Gullane and supported by Ayrton’s family. It will be helmed by Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende. Vicente will also serve as showrunner.

“It is a huge responsibility and also a great honor to be able to represent an icon who inspired so many people throughout his life, showing the world Brazilian sporting talent. Knowing that we will bring this story to millions of people in so many countries, through Netflix, inspires me to see this as one of the great roles of my career,” said Gabriel in a press statement.

Senna is six episodes long and will focus on personal and professional life of Ayrton. It begins in the early days of Ayrton’s motorsport career, when he moves to England to compete in the Ford Formula, concluding with the accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.



