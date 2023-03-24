Home Entertainment English

'It's over, the old days are gone,' says Neil Young as he lambasts Ticketmaster  

Published: 24th March 2023 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Neil Young

Neil Young poses for a portrait at Lost Planet Editorial in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File)

By Online Desk

Neil Young has lambasted Ticketmaster over its concert ticketing policies, saying “concert tours are no longer fun” due to what he sees as exploitative pricing.

Young wrote on his website: "It’s over. The old days are gone. I get letters blaming me for $3,000 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped-off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers. Concert tours are no longer fun. Concert tours were not what they were."

He also shared a news article about the Cure, the band who have also been highly critical of Ticketmaster.

At 77, Young remains an outspoken critic of the contemporary music industry, as well as a proponent of green energy and other causes. In January 2022, he removed his music from Spotify in protest over their hosting of Joe Rogan’s podcast, accusing Rogan and Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them”.

Young performed live for the first time in more than three years in February, at a rally for forest preservation in British Columbia, performing Comes a Time and Heart of Gold.

In November, he said of future touring: “We’re trying to figure out how to do a self-sustaining, renewable tour. Everything that moves our vehicles around, the stage, the lights, the sound, everything that powers it is clean. Nothing dirty with us. We set it up; we do this everywhere we go. This is something that’s very important to me, if I’m ever going to go out again … and I’m not sure I want to, I’m still feeling that out.”

