Taron Egerton has ideas for Kingsman 3

Actor Taron Egerton is set to return in his much-talked-about role Eggsy in the forthcoming chapter of the Kingsman film series Kingsman: The Blue Blood.

24th March 2023

Actor Taron Egerton is set to return in his much-talked-about role Eggsy in the forthcoming chapter of the Kingsman film series Kingsman: The Blue Blood. Ahead of the film’s pre-production, the actor disclosed that he has his own idea that he is looking to pitch to director Matthew Vaughn.  

In a conversation with Collider, the actor said that he is keen to revisit the character of Eggsy and had his own concept about navigating the plot, “I have an idea for Kingsman. I have my own idea that I would like to pitch to Matthew, and I think that will be happening soon, but he has the wheels in motion on a big idea of his own. So who knows, you know? Who knows where it will land?” the actor said. 

The actor also mentioned he would love to see the return of Harry, a role played by Colin Firth, “Eggsy is the role that made my name, so I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life, and I would, obviously, really hope that Colin (Firth) would come back for at least a part of it.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the Kingsman film series is based on the comic book series of the same name created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film follows the missions of Kingsman, a fictional secret service organization formed during World War I to protect the United Kingdom—and the world—from global threats.
 

