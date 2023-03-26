Netflix renews 'You' for final season

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Netflix has renewed the psychological-thriller series You for a fifth and final season. Penn Badgley is all set to return as Joe Goldberg alias Jonathan Moore for one more season. However, Sera Gamble, who has served as the showrunner for the first four seasons, will not be returning for the finale.

You is developed by Greg Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes' Alloy books. Gamble is stepping down from the series to focus on other projects.

Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who have executive produced seasons 1 and 2 of You respectively, will succeed Gamble as co-showrunners. Gamble will continue to remain an executive producer on the show.

The fourth season of You showed Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg living in London with a different identity by the name of Jonathan Moore. He eventually ends up obsessively falling for yet another woman by the name of Kate, who works as a director at an art gallery.

Apart from Badgley, the cast of the series also includes Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

4 seasons of You are currently streaming on Netflix. The makers of the series have not yet announced a release window for the fifth and final season.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

