Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston on wearing Manish Malhotra's dress in 'Murder Mystery 2': It was beautiful 

Renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire had picked the ensemble for the actor.

Published: 27th March 2023 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from the trailer of the upcoming Netflix movie, 'Murder Mystery 2' starring Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra lehenga along with Adam Sandler.

A scene from the trailer of the upcoming Netflix movie, 'Murder Mystery 2' starring Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra lehenga along with Adam Sandler. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says she had a gala time gorging on Indian food and donning a "beautiful" lehenga by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra for her upcoming film "Murder Mystery 2."

Aniston, who enjoys a huge fan following in India courtesy of her hit 1990s sitcom "Friends," wore an ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga designed by Malhotra for an Indian wedding sequence in the Netflix movie.

Renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire had picked the ensemble for the actor.

Aniston, 54, described the dress, which took approximately three months to create, as a "beautiful" attire that was surprisingly heavy.

"It was a beautiful, beautiful dress," the actor told PTI in a virtual roundtable interview.

Sandler, who was also part of the conversation, said Aniston "looked stunning" in the lehenga.

"Thank you, sweetheart," she responded to her co-star's praise.

"It was extremely heavy and I wasn't expecting that. So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who have to not only wear it but dance their b**** off. We had a really good time," she added.

The new Netflix movie is the sequel to 2019's "Murder Mystery," which followed married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz who get caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht.

"Murder Mystery 2" lifts off four years after the events of the first film in the comedy mystery franchise.

Now, the Spitzes are full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island, a character introduced in the first film.

But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin, making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Aniston and Sandler have previously worked together in the 2011 romantic comedy "Just Go with It."

Aniston said they shot the wedding scene for three days in Hawaii.

The actors, who are real-life friends and share great chemistry on screen, were also completing each other's sentences in the roundtable interview.

"We had five days to shoot that scene," she said, to which Sandler, 56, added, "And dance and eat Indian food." "Food and be happy. But remember how long it took? We also shot it in Hawaii for three days," Aniston continued.

Sandler once again dished out a compliment to his co-star.

"It was hot. You looked fantastic," he said.

The wedding scene, which comes at an important juncture in the film, directed by Jeremy Garelick, begins with festivities that involved many dancers.

"The dancers were exquisite. It was so beautiful. It was gorgeous. So much fun," Aniston recalled.

"Murder Mystery 2", penned by James Vanderbilt, sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

Asked if a third part would follow in the franchise, Sandler said they are yet to take a call on that, but added that he would love to come to India someday.

"I've never been to India. I would love to be there. My friends have been there. They show me pictures, and videos, it looks incredible. We'll talk (about 'Murder Mystery 3') once that (topic) comes up, and we'll figure it out. But that would be fun," the actor said.

Also starring Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, and Zurin Villanueva with Dany Boon, "Murder Mystery 2" will stream on Netflix from March 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Manish Malhotra lehenga Adam Sandler Murder Mystery 2 Netflix English movie
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp