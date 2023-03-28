Home Entertainment English

John Wick spinoff 'The Continental' to premiere in September on Peacock

The ensemble cast of the series includes Mel Gibson, Ayomide Adegun, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Peter Greene

Published: 28th March 2023 02:19 PM

Keanu Reeves in a still from 'John Wick'

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

It was earlier announced that the John Wick spinoff series titled The Continental will be releasing this year. Now, the makers have confirmed that the series will stream on the NBC streaming platform Peacock in September. However, an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

The spinoff series will explore the organised network of hotels controlled by the organisation for assassins known as The High Table. The series will be based on characters created by screenwriter Derek Kolstad for the John Wick film franchise. Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners on the show.

The ensemble cast of the series includes Mel Gibson, Ayomide Adegun, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Peter Greene.

Another John Wick spinoff, a film titled Ballerina, is also in the works. With Ana De Armas playing the lead role, Ballerina is eyeing an early 2024 release. While Keanu Reeves is confirmed to have a cameo in Ballerina, it is unclear if he will appear as John Wick in The Continental.

