Home Entertainment English

Cinema Without Borders: Mother and child-Motherland

In this weekly column, the writer introduces you to powerful cinema from across the world

Published: 29th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Motherland
By Namrata Joshi
Express News Service

Dedovschina is a Russian word that translates as “reign of grandads”. It refers to an informal ritual in the Soviet army of seniors bullying the young conscripts, presumably to make men of boys. Long after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the brutal, and at times fatal practice persists to this day in the Republic of Belarus.

Filmmakers Alexander Mihlakovich and Hanna Badziaka bring this institutionalized barbarity to the fore in their documentary Motherland by taking us through the parallel journeys of two individuals: Svetlana Korzhych who is fighting for justice after losing her son Alexander to Dedovschina and young Nikita confronting the ideas of nationalism, war, and peace on his conscription. Enveloping these two narratives is a larger account of Belarus in a state of violent turmoil in 2020, with mass protests erupting against president Alexander Lukashenko.

Dedicated to Ukrainians and political prisoners of Belarus, the 92-minute co-production of Sweden-Norway-Ukraine bagged the top prize at the prestigious CPH:DOX (Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival) last week. The filmmakers’ intent is to question society’s role in furthering the culture of violence by staying silent and tolerant.

The two adopt a gently probing approach as they document Svetlana’s struggles amid loss and grief and Nikita’s dilemmas, anxieties, and conflicts about the future. The camera is intimate but never intrusive, as they get candid, unaware of its presence. It is just as quietly observational when placed in a group of protestors. The violence on the streets, on the other hand, is captured with depth and detail.

There’s an inventive use of the epistolary form. A voiceover runs through the film, reading out letters, which incidentally were written by filmmaker Mihlakovich himself to his mother during his military service. These talk about abuse at the hands of seniors and the ideas of family, memories, home, free will, domination and suppression. You can fathom that the army man is a poet-philosopher as he writes about not shying away from conflicts and the importance of resistance, both morally and physically. Ironically, the last letter has the same poet confessing to enjoying the “pleasures of power” as he now becomes the senior to the new crop of conscripts.

Things come a full circle in a similar manner in every thread. Svetlana makes for an inspiring, stoic and strong presence, lighting a candle at the grave of her son, entreating him to rest in peace. His death had been passed off as suicide, with no explanations offered for the bruises on his back. She is clear-eyed: the army created conditions leading to her child being sent home to her in a coffin. However, towards the end, chasing the priests unsuccessfully to get Alexander’s grave blessed, we see her break down and cry and yet strive hard to get justice for her son, despite the legal machinery being stacked against her.

For Nikita, the moment of reckoning comes in the form of protests where his friends are taking to the streets while he is called to carry out army orders of a crackdown. As the cops and army get aggressive with peaceful people, vandalize vehicles, and break the law and order themselves, Nikita opts out. He won’t be brainwashed.

As the chain of violence and the struggles against it continue, Motherland leaves us with no closures. Only two questions to ponder: “Who are we? What will happen to us and our children?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motherland Alexander Mihlakovich Hanna Badziaka
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp