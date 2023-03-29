Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

Even if Sandler praised Aniston for being in "good shape", the 'Friends' star said she injured herself during her last day of shooting.

Published: 29th March 2023 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler

Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, who has done some impressive action sequences in 'Murder Mystery 2', underwent hip replacement surgery not long after he and his co-star Jennifer Aniston wrapped the follow-up to their original 'Murder Mystery' comedy.

"My god damn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie," Sandler told 'Variety' on Tuesday at the film's premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did 'Spaceman' and I was hanging in a harness all the time. I kept saying, 'something's going on with my hip, man. I'm in trouble'. And then during this and this other movie I did I was like, 'yeah, I definitely gotta x-ray that thing', and we were in trouble."

Even though 'Murder Mystery 2' director Jeremy Garelick described some of Sandler's work as 'Tom Cruise kind of stuff', the funny man insists he's not looking for a part in a 'Mission: Impossible' flick.

"Everything's scary at 56 years old," Sandler said.

"You never know what the hell you're gonna get up from. I'm sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer is in good shape. I didn't think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, 'man, I should have gotten in shape'."

It certainly didn't look like anything was wrong before he hit the carpet for interviews. Sandler spent about 30 minutes signing autographs for most of the fans who lined almost two blocks across the street from the premiere.

"I gotta try to do as many as possible because I don't want someone getting mad that I didn't sign theirs but I signed others," he explained.

Even if Sandler praised Aniston for being in "good shape", the 'Friends' star said she injured herself during her last day of shooting.

"I had a back injury about three years ago and it got really pissed off when I was in the harness," Aniston said.

"It was literally the last thing I shot. It was one of those things where you wake up the next day or two days later and you're like, 'wow, that got bad'."

'Murder Mystery 2' is coming to Netflix on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adam Sandler Murder Mystery 2 Jennifer Aniston Netflix
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp