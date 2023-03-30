Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina join 'The Instigators'

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that the Apple Original film The Instigators added Michael Stuhlburg to its cast. Now, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Ving Rhames have also joined the cast of the film.

The Instigators is about two thieves, played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who are involved in a robbery that goes awry, and take the help of one of their therapists to flee. Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck have penned the script while Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck developed it.

The roles that Rhames, Molina and Perlman will be playing in The Instigators are still kept under wraps. The cast of the film also includes Hing Chau and Paul Walter Hauser. The film will be directed by Doug Liman.

The Instigators will be produced by Damon and Ben Affleck through Artists Equity, their banner. Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company will also produce The Instigators.



