Pedro Pascal cast in 'Gladiator' sequel

The sequel is set twenty years after the original. Gladiator was released in 2000, and featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Nielsen.

Published: 02nd May 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Pedro Pascal

Actor Pedro Pascal (Photo | AP)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Actor Pedro Pascal is set to star in the upcoming Gladiator sequel. However, his role in the film is kept under wraps. The film is directed by Ridley Scott.

With Connie Nielson to reprise her role as Lucilla, Joseph Quinn who appeared in Stranger Things, will be playing the role of Roman Emperor Caracalla. The sequel is set twenty years after the original. Gladiator was released in 2000, and featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Nielsen.

Russell essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son. The sequel will focus on Lucius (Paul), the son of Conie’s Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin).

Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

Other parts of the sequel include Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington. The sequel is set to go on floors later this year. David Scarpa will serve as the writer. The director will also back the film under Scott Free's banner along with Michael Pruss.

The Gladiator sequel will hit the theatres on November 22, 2024.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

