'The Diplomat' renewed for second season

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Netflix has renewed its political drama The Diplomat for a second season. The first season premiered on April 20 and was created by Debora Cahn who executive-produced the show along with Janice Wiliams and Keri Russell.

The makers are yet to reveal the additional details of the second season.

The series features Kate Wyler and the first season had eight episodes. It features Kate as US Ambassador to the UK. David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh were also featured in the first season.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2," said Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix.

“I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.” - Keri Russell, Executive Producer/“Kate Wyler”

The first season involved Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan and will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

