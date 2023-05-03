Ben Affleck’s 'AIR' to stream directly on Prime Video 

By Express News Service

It has been announced today that Ben Affleck’s AIR will premiere in India exclusively on Prime Video on May 12. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

AIR is based on true events about the origin of Air Jordan, a basketball shoe line, of which a Nike employee seeks to strike a business deal with rookie player Michael Jordan. It stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.

This marks the first time Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon. With a script penned by Alex Convery, AIR is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, and Damon. The critically acclaimed film was released worldwide in theatres on April 5.

