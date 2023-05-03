Home Entertainment English

Taika Waititi in talks to adapt Kazuo Ishiguro's book 

Published: 03rd May 2023 09:32 AM

Director Taika Waititi

Director Taika Waititi

By Express News Service

Director Taika Waititi is in talks to direct a film based on Klara and the Sun, the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. While nothing has been official yet, the project is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

Dahvi Waller is expected to write the screenplay for the adaptation with David Heyman zeroed to produce the film under Heydey Films.

The novel revolves around robot girl Klara who is made so that teens do not feel lonely. The film is about how the robot tries to save a family it lives with from heartbreak. Ishiguro will executive produce. 

It is to be noted that earlier Ishiguro’s novel The Remains of the Day was backed by Columbia Pictures. The film starred Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson. 

