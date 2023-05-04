Danny Trejo, Veronica Falcon join American Underdog

By Express News Service

Upcoming Indie sports drama American Underdog has added Danny Trejo and Veronica Falcón to its cast. The production of this film, which marks the feature directorial debut of Peruvian-American filmmaker Gustavo Martin, is currently underway in Chicago. Vishy Ayyar and Andrew Gray will lead American Underdog.

With Ayyar as the film’s protagonist, Jai, American Underdog will tell his story, as an ex-con. Outside circumstances pit Jai against the fierce opponent, Marcus (Gray), when he goes on a soulful path wrestling with personal redemption. Falcón will be seen as Marcella, a local gym owner and community legend who guides Jai in his return to fighting.

Trejo, on the other hand, will essay Dennis, who steps out of retirement, rather reluctantly, to train his former protege. Sulekha Mathew, Taylor Treadwell, Omi Vaidya, Ranjita Chakravarthy, and Jaspal Binning round off the cast of American Underdog.



Upcoming Indie sports drama American Underdog has added Danny Trejo and Veronica Falcón to its cast. The production of this film, which marks the feature directorial debut of Peruvian-American filmmaker Gustavo Martin, is currently underway in Chicago. Vishy Ayyar and Andrew Gray will lead American Underdog. With Ayyar as the film’s protagonist, Jai, American Underdog will tell his story, as an ex-con. Outside circumstances pit Jai against the fierce opponent, Marcus (Gray), when he goes on a soulful path wrestling with personal redemption. Falcón will be seen as Marcella, a local gym owner and community legend who guides Jai in his return to fighting. Trejo, on the other hand, will essay Dennis, who steps out of retirement, rather reluctantly, to train his former protege. Sulekha Mathew, Taylor Treadwell, Omi Vaidya, Ranjita Chakravarthy, and Jaspal Binning round off the cast of American Underdog. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });