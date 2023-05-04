Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival 

By PTI

CANNES: Veteran Hollywood star Michael Douglas will be felicitated with an honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Douglas will be recognised for his brilliant career as well as his contribution to cinema, the festival organisers said in a statement.

The festival will pay tribute to the 78-year-old actor during the opening ceremony on May 16.

It's an honour to return to the prestigious film gala and attend the opening ceremony, said Douglas, who has delivered hits such as "The China Syndrome", "Wall Street", "Fatal Attraction", "Basic Instinct" and "Behind the Candelabra" in his career of over 50 years.

"It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling," the actor said.

"From my first time here in 1979 for 'The China Syndrome' to my most recent premiere for 'Behind the Candelabra' in 2013, the Festival has always reminded me that the magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world," he added.

To complete the tribute to Douglas, a previously unreleased documentary, titled "Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son", will be shown on the festival site for two days, from May 14 to 16.

The 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to 27.

