Sydney Chandler joins the cast of new 'Alien' series

By Express News Service

Sydney Chandler will play the lead in Noah Hawley's television series Alien, which is set in the universe of the film franchise. The plot details of the upcoming horror adventure are yet to be disclosed. Hawley's Alien series is the first television show from the film's universe.

Unlike previous projects in the franchise, Alien will be the first series to be set in the near future and to take place on Earth. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) appearance in the series, however, cannot be expected as the events of the series are set to happen in a completely different part of this universe's timeline. Looks like Chandler will now be recognised as the new lead of the Alien universe.

Chandler was last seen in Don't Worry Darling, 2022's psychological thriller. Currently, she only has one small role in a major production coming up. Hawley's Alien is not the only reboot from the film franchise that is in the works.

Previously, it was also announced that Fede Álvarez is working on a new film set in the world established by the 1979 classic Alien, helmed by Ridley Scott. The film's production will begin in Spring, with Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and David Jonsson as the cast.

