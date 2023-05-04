Home Entertainment English

This May the Fourth, late actress Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star

Fisher played Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise. Her daughter, Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on behalf of her.

Published: 04th May 2023

This April 7, 2011 file photo, shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles.

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.

On Thursday, Fisher — who died in 2016 — joins "Star Wars" co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that recognizes luminaries from film, television, music and other entertainment industries.

The trio's stars are all located on the 6,800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film debuted in 1977.

Fisher played Leia Organa, who over six films morphed from a princess to a general leading the forces of good in its fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away. Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on behalf of her mother.

Fans have long campaigned for her to receive a Walk of Fame star. The honour comes on May the Fourth, essentially an official holiday for Star Wars fans; it's a play on a line, "May the Force be with you" that Fisher has said often in the films.

Devotees worldwide celebrate with a variety of tributes, while retailers hold special sales on Star Wars merchandise.

The induction ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Pacific and live-streamed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Fisher will be given the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was honored in 2018.

Walk of Fame stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is now required to create the star and maintain it.

