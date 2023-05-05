Cannes Film Festival 2023 unveils jury list

By Express News Service

The Cannes jury class of 2023 was unveiled. According to Variety, the festival jury is led by Triangle of Sadness director and 2022 Palme d’Or winner Ruben Ostlund. The jury includes actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Menochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director and screenwriter Damian Szifron and director Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or in 2021 for her film Titane. The reports also note that one of the 21 films playing in the competition will be presented the Palme d’Or award on May 27 at the festival’s closing ceremony.It may be noted that Ostlund’s selection as jury president was announced by Cannes on February 27. And the full list was unveiled a couple of months later.