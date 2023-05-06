Home Entertainment English

Tasha Smith joins 'Bad Boys 4'

Tasha Smith, who is best known for the drama series Empire joins the cast of the fourth instalment in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys 4.

Published: 06th May 2023

Hollywood actress Tasha Smith

Hollywood actress Tasha Smith (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Tasha Smith, who is best known for the drama series Empire joins the cast of the fourth instalment in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys 4. The franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as the two leads, revolves around two detectives solving a series of murders. 

Smith will play Theresa, the wife character of Martin Lawrence, which Theresa Randle earlier performed in the first three Bad Boys films. The first film in the Bad Boys franchise came out in 1995, the second instalment came out seven years later, in 2003, and the third in 2020. Earlier, it was announced that former cast from previous instalments, including Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig, would also return to reprise their respective roles. 

Directors Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah will also return to direct the fourth instalment, while Chris Bemmer will be writing the script. The plot for the fourth instalment is kept under wraps. El Arbi and Fallah served as executive producers of Ms Marvel and recently directed and co-wrote the feature film, Rebel. 

Meanwhile, Tasha Smith’s popular characters include Ronnie Boyce in HBO’s Emmy-winning series The Corner and Angela in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? She has also directed episodes of Our Kind of People, Mayor of Kingstown and Bel-Air.

