New trailer of Nolan’s Oppenheimer released

A new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The film is set to release on July 21 in theatres.
Set against the backdrop of a national emergency and race against the Nazis, the trailer shows the efforts of America to build a nuclear bomb. The film’s central character Robert Oppenheimer is seen justifying the development to the media, as we see glimpses of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others.
The film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is called the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ and his role in the Manhattan Project during World War II. Oppenheimer has been credited as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, a place known for assembling bombs.
Cillian Murphy stars in the titular character, marking his debut as the lead in Nolan’s films. He has earlier appeared in the director’s Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Dunkirk, to name a few. Apart from Cilian, Oppenheimer also stars Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, among others.