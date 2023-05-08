Ryan Phillipe, Emile Hirsch, Mena Suvari cast in Kalahari

Actors Ryan Phillipe, Emile Hirsch, and Mena Suvari are set to feature in the upcoming action thriller titled Kalahari.
Backed by Vertical, the filming has been wrapped up.
Written and helmed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, the upcoming film is about a young couple who are made to flee their Christian missionary post in the Kalahari desert, after their lives are endangered by an extremist militant group.
However their plane loses control and as it crash lands, the couple must survive by escaping harsh conditions and groups that hunt them down.
The film also stars Dylan Flashner, Tristan Thompson, Jeremy Tardy, Michaela Sasner among others.