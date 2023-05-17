Live-action 'How To Train Your Dragon' movie to roll next month

By Express News Service

The live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon is all set to commence filming on June 30. The film will be written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who has directed all the films in the film series including How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019).

All three films have been nominated for Best Animated Feature by the Academy. The film series revolves around the adventures of an eccentric teenage Viking, Hiccup, who stumbles across an injured dragon one day, in the mythical Viking village of Berk.

Hiccup names the dragon Toothless, and the pair form an unbreakable and iconic bond that continues through the course of the series. The interesting perspective in the How to Train Your Dragon series is that the characters were shown visibly ageing and eventually becoming adults, adding a certain level of emotional weight to the story. This is unlike other animated film series. The series is based on books written by Cressida Cowell.

The film franchise starred Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Kristen Wig as the main voice cast. The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon will be produced by Marc Plout, Adam Seigel and Dean himself. The live-action adaptation is set for release on March 14, 2025.

