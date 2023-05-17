'Loki' S2 sets release date

By Express News Service

The second season of the acclaimed Marvel series Loki is all set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, Marvel Studios announced. The series, which will have six episodes, will be released weekly, following the traditional streaming model of Disney+.

The makers have not yet started revealing any details about the show’s upcoming season. The first season of Loki follows an alternate timeline variant of the god of mischief as he gets into trouble with the Timeline Variance Authority, an interdimensional governing body that takes care of infinite timelines and controls the variations that are not supposed to happen.

The last moments of the first season of Loki introduced Kang the Conqueror, who got a full-fledged role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which recently kicked off Phase Five. After the destruction of He Who Remains, various timelines of the multi-verse have gone into chaos, setting an amusing premise for season 2. The second season cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, & Sophia Di Martino.

