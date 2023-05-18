Home Entertainment English

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release a day early in Indian theatres

A sequel to 2018 blockbuster "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", the animated feature will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

Published: 18th May 2023 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (YouTube Screengrab)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will make its debut in Indian theatres on June 1, a day earlier than its planned release in the US.

A sequel to 2018 blockbuster "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", the animated feature will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, the studio said in a press release.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said the interest and excitement among Indian fans for the movie has been overwhelming.

"To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we've decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages," he added.

For the film's Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, called Pavitr Prabhakar.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is set over a year after the events of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is unexpectedly approached by his love interest Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from the Spot, who could cause a catastrophic disaster.

He encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most.

The movie's English voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

It is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K.Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham are the writers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sony Pictures Entertainment Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Indian theatre
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp