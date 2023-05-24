Home Entertainment English

No clear favourite for Palme d'Or as Cannes race nears home stretch 

One of the two Competition entries that have generated some buzz is by a woman director -- "Anatomy of a Fall", a French film.

Published: 24th May 2023 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Anatomy of a fall

Cast of the movie 'Anatomy of a fall' at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CANNES: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is in its second week but rather unusually has yet to throw up a clear frontrunner or two for the Palme d'Or, the top prize at the prestigious gala.

One of the two Competition entries that have generated some buzz is by a woman director -- "Anatomy of a Fall", a French film.

Could its maker, Justine Triet, do a repeat of Julia Ducournau's 2021 "Titane" act and become only the third woman in history to win the coveted trophy? The film that is most likely to stand in her way is Jonathan Glazer's German-language Nazi-era drama "The Zone of Interest", the British director's first narrative feature in a decade.

Incidentally, German actor Sandra Huller, the star of the 2016 Cannes hit "Toni Erdmann", features in both "Anatomy of a Fall" and "The Zone of Interest".

Six other women directors are in the 21-film Competition line-up. Two of them are -- septuagenarian French filmmaker Catherine Breillat and Italy's Alice Rohrwacher -- are yet to enter the fray.

Breillat's "Last Summer" screens tomorrow and Rohrwacher's "La Chimera" is scheduled for Friday.

Several world cinema heavyweights, including five previous Palme d'Or winners, are in contention this year.

ALSO READ: Cannes: Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Monster' with a big heart

Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Monster" (Japanese), Nuri Bilge Ceylan's "About Dry Grasses" (Turkish) and Aki Kaurismaki's "Fallen Leaves" (Finnish) have already premiered.

While none of these titles can be ruled out outright, only "Fallen Leaves", which bears Kaurismaki's deadpan signature, could be considered to be in with an outside chance of winning Ruben Ostlund and his jury over.

Wim Wenders' Japanese-German film "Perfect Days", Italian title "A Brighter Tomorrow" by Nanni Moretti and the Ken Loach directorial "The Old Oak" (English) are yet to screen and it would be interesting to see if the three Cannes regulars can stir things up a bit as the festival hits the home stretch.

Wenders won the Palme d'Or in 1984 for "Paris, Texas" and Moretti for "The Son's Room" in 2001.

Loach won the festival's top prize twice -- for "The Wind that Shakes the Barley" in 2006 and for "I, Daniel Blake in 2016".

The competition is likely to go all the way down to the wire.

But as things stand, Triet and Glazer have their noses in front, if only marginally, until Wenders, Breillat and Loach throw their hats into the ring in the next two days.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or Fallen Leaves Cannes 2023
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp