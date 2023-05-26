Rebel Wilson to make directorial debut with 'The Deb'

By Express News Service

Rebel Wilson is all set to make her directorial debut with the Australian musical comedy The Deb, in which she will also co-star. The Deb will revolve around Taylah Simpkins (Natalie Abbott) farm girl and high school outcast.

She is certain that her one chance to redefine herself is the upcoming Debutante Ball called The Deb. Maeve (Charlotte MacInnes), Taylah’s cynical city cousin who has been exiled to her town, thinks that the ball is a “heteronormative shit-show” and immediately disrupts the status quo.

The film will also star Tara Morice, Jay Laga’aia, and Shane Jacobson, along with Wilson herself. Set in rural Australia, The Deb will be produced by Amanda Ghost, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron.

