Home Entertainment English

Japanese movie 'Suzume' raises Rs 10 crore at Indian box office

"Suzume" follows the story of 17-year-old high school students Suzume Iwato and Souta Munakata, who team up to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.

Published: 26th May 2023 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Suzume'.

A still from 'Suzume'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Japanese animated movie "Suzume" has collected over Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office, PVRINOX Pictures has said.

The animated fantasy adventure was released in the theatres countrywide on April 21.

It is distributed by PVRINOX Pictures.

Koji Sato, Director General of Japan Foundation New Delhi, said "We are very happy to hear that many Indian people enjoyed the beautiful masterpiece 'Suzume'.

"Suzume" follows the story of 17-year-old high school students Suzume Iwato and Souta Munakata, who team up to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.

The movie, which was released in Japan last November, is among the top 10 highest-grossing Japanese films of all time.

"We at PVRINOX Pictures are excited to bring this fascinating world of Anime to our enthusiastic movie buffs," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVRINOX Pictures.

"The Indian 'Otakus' have welcomed this distinctive storytelling method, colourful graphics, and cultural intricacies portrayed in anime, fostering a greater appreciation and understanding of Japanese culture. We look forward to showcasing more of such exemplary work in the upcoming times," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suzume
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp