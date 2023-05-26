Japanese movie 'Suzume' raises Rs 10 crore at Indian box office

By PTI

MUMBAI: Japanese animated movie "Suzume" has collected over Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office, PVRINOX Pictures has said.

The animated fantasy adventure was released in the theatres countrywide on April 21.

It is distributed by PVRINOX Pictures.

Koji Sato, Director General of Japan Foundation New Delhi, said "We are very happy to hear that many Indian people enjoyed the beautiful masterpiece 'Suzume'.

"Suzume" follows the story of 17-year-old high school students Suzume Iwato and Souta Munakata, who team up to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.

The movie, which was released in Japan last November, is among the top 10 highest-grossing Japanese films of all time.

"We at PVRINOX Pictures are excited to bring this fascinating world of Anime to our enthusiastic movie buffs," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVRINOX Pictures.

"The Indian 'Otakus' have welcomed this distinctive storytelling method, colourful graphics, and cultural intricacies portrayed in anime, fostering a greater appreciation and understanding of Japanese culture. We look forward to showcasing more of such exemplary work in the upcoming times," he added.

