‘I’m a Huge Fan of Priyanka’: Actor Sam Heughan

Katie Ellis By

Express News Service

What made you want to be part of the romantic comedy, Love Again?

It started with (writer and director) Jim Strouse’s beautiful script. I loved the story and the characters. And then, when I found out Priyanka (Chopra) was involved, I was even more sold. I am a huge fan of hers, and she is utterly brilliant as the heart of this movie. Then they added someone as talented as (singer) Celine Dion to the cast, and I knew I had to be part of this.

You play a character called Rob Burns. Does it hold any particular significance, given your Scottish roots?

Robert Burns is a revered Scottish poet. There is also Robert the Bruce, the famous warrior. The name does kind of come from that. It was Jim’s idea. I actually did wonder if it was a little too much, but he explained how my character is something of a poet himself. He’s arty and into alternate, avant-garde stuff. He is a modern-day Scottish poet.

What was it like working with Priyanka Chopra?

I loved it. We got on so well from day one. She welcomed us all into her world. This is

a film about love, but the ultimate love story is that of Priyanka and her wonderful husband, Nick (Jonas). We got to hang out with him as well, and he makes a little cameo

in the film too.

How did you go about finding that chemistry together needed for a film like this?

We drank! It was actually difficult because we shot in London during lockdown so we had to follow a lot of Covid protocols on set. We had to be very careful. But Priyanka hosted some fun parties for our little bubble; outdoors, I should add. That really helped build that chemistry, and bond everyone on the cast and crew.

Tell us about working with Celine Dion.

She’s an icon, so I think everyone was a little nervous around her at first, but she was amazing. She plays herself in the film, and also did a lot of music for it––five new and original tracks. I actually think this was her first time acting in a movie, but she’s so good and quite funny. This film is a great chance for fans to see a different side to Celine. Love Again, in a way, is really an homage to Celine Dion and her music.

A still from Love Again

Why do you think rom-coms have made a comeback recently?

I’m not sure they ever really went away, but I do believe that after Covid, we all need something fun and maybe a little romance and films like this provide that. There’s something about Love Again that captures the spirit of the classic rom-com. This is a story with so much heart, so many laughs, but also real emotional intelligence.

Many of your fans are still hopeful that you might be the next James Bond. What do you say to that?

I did audition years ago, but they went with someone called Daniel Craig! I think I was maybe too young back then and now, well, I think maybe I’m a little too old.

Everyone is excited to see you in the new season of Outlander. What can we expect to see?

There’s so much. Season 7 is 16 episodes, split into two halves, which means we cover a lot of the ground we lost in the shortened Season 6. (Irish actor) Caitriona Balfe is back, and there is going to be a lot of drama, twists and turns. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

It has been announced that Season 8 will be the last for Outlander. How do you feel about that?

Outlander has been a huge part of my life over the past decade, so I feel quite emotional. We haven’t started shooting Season 8 yet. I don’t even know how it’s all going to end, but I’m going to miss it. So will the fans. They have always been so supportive of the show and of me. I can’t thank them enough, but all good things must come to an end, I guess.

ASIA FEATURES

What made you want to be part of the romantic comedy, Love Again? It started with (writer and director) Jim Strouse’s beautiful script. I loved the story and the characters. And then, when I found out Priyanka (Chopra) was involved, I was even more sold. I am a huge fan of hers, and she is utterly brilliant as the heart of this movie. Then they added someone as talented as (singer) Celine Dion to the cast, and I knew I had to be part of this. You play a character called Rob Burns. Does it hold any particular significance, given your Scottish roots?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Robert Burns is a revered Scottish poet. There is also Robert the Bruce, the famous warrior. The name does kind of come from that. It was Jim’s idea. I actually did wonder if it was a little too much, but he explained how my character is something of a poet himself. He’s arty and into alternate, avant-garde stuff. He is a modern-day Scottish poet. What was it like working with Priyanka Chopra? I loved it. We got on so well from day one. She welcomed us all into her world. This is a film about love, but the ultimate love story is that of Priyanka and her wonderful husband, Nick (Jonas). We got to hang out with him as well, and he makes a little cameo in the film too. How did you go about finding that chemistry together needed for a film like this? We drank! It was actually difficult because we shot in London during lockdown so we had to follow a lot of Covid protocols on set. We had to be very careful. But Priyanka hosted some fun parties for our little bubble; outdoors, I should add. That really helped build that chemistry, and bond everyone on the cast and crew. Tell us about working with Celine Dion. She’s an icon, so I think everyone was a little nervous around her at first, but she was amazing. She plays herself in the film, and also did a lot of music for it––five new and original tracks. I actually think this was her first time acting in a movie, but she’s so good and quite funny. This film is a great chance for fans to see a different side to Celine. Love Again, in a way, is really an homage to Celine Dion and her music. A still from Love AgainWhy do you think rom-coms have made a comeback recently? I’m not sure they ever really went away, but I do believe that after Covid, we all need something fun and maybe a little romance and films like this provide that. There’s something about Love Again that captures the spirit of the classic rom-com. This is a story with so much heart, so many laughs, but also real emotional intelligence. Many of your fans are still hopeful that you might be the next James Bond. What do you say to that? I did audition years ago, but they went with someone called Daniel Craig! I think I was maybe too young back then and now, well, I think maybe I’m a little too old. Everyone is excited to see you in the new season of Outlander. What can we expect to see? There’s so much. Season 7 is 16 episodes, split into two halves, which means we cover a lot of the ground we lost in the shortened Season 6. (Irish actor) Caitriona Balfe is back, and there is going to be a lot of drama, twists and turns. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It has been announced that Season 8 will be the last for Outlander. How do you feel about that? Outlander has been a huge part of my life over the past decade, so I feel quite emotional. We haven’t started shooting Season 8 yet. I don’t even know how it’s all going to end, but I’m going to miss it. So will the fans. They have always been so supportive of the show and of me. I can’t thank them enough, but all good things must come to an end, I guess. ASIA FEATURES