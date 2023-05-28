Home Entertainment English

James Cameron: We had to write four movies before I could start on 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

James Cameron's writers' team consists of Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno.

Published: 28th May 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Director James Cameron, whose last directed Avatar: The Way of Water, recently revealed that his team had to write four movies before he could start the work on the former.

With more than 1,500 pages of notes and story beats, Cameron and producer Jon Landau realised that there was more than one story to tell.

They brought on an elite group of top Hollywood screenwriters to work with Cameron in transforming his story notes into the four films that would continue the adventures of Jake, Neytiri, and the new family they created together.

"We had to write four movies before I could start on the first sequel. I wanted to map out all the stories and then get the economy of scale of capturing the actors across multiple films and then filming the live action. The thinking was we could consolidate the different stages of production together - performance capture, live action, and then post-production," Cameron said.

Meanwhile, it may be noted that Avatar: The Way of Water will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

