'Euphoria' S3 gets release window

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Francesca Orsi, the head of drama at HBO, has revealed that the studio is planning to release the third season of Euphoria in 2025. She announced the same during a conversation with Deadline.

The series is an American teen drama, which fetched actor Zendaya the title of youngest two-time winner of Emmy Awards.

Created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, the series follows Rue Bennett played by Zendaya, who is a recovering drug addict, as she struggles to find a place in the world.

Though the series was a subject of controversy for its content and portrayal, Euphoria became one of the most-watched shows on HBO after Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

From the conclusion of the previous season, we know that Rue owes a lot of money to a drug dealer who doesn't care about her being a kid. We also know that Jules cheated on Rue with Elliot (Dominik Fike).

The plot for the upcoming season of Euphoria is currently under wraps.

