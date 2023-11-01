Saoirse Ronan to headline satirical thriller 'Bad Apples'

By Express News Service

Saoirse Ronan is all set to lead the upcoming satirical thriller Bad Apples, helmed by Swedish writer-directed Jonatan Etzler. The filmmaker, who has previously helmed One More Time, is making his English language debut with this film.

Backed by Pulse Films, Bad Apples is aiming to go on floors by Spring 2024, in the UK. An adaptation of Rasmus Lindgren’s debut novel De Oönskade, Bad Apples is written by Jess O’Kane.

The film will revolve around Maria (Ronan), a primary school teacher, whose efforts to inspire her class of 10-year-olds go in vain because of one unruly and disobedient student. A series of bad decisions to save her career, lead to Maria locking this “bad apple” in her home, accidentally. But she thinks about making it purposeful and permanent when the class starts flourishing and the staff and parents are thrilled with the development.

Meanwhile, Saoirse Ronan, known for her work in Lady Bird and Little Women, was last seen in Foe, the sci-fi thriller starring Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre. The film, helmed by Garth Davis, is currently available to stream on Prime Video. In the pipeline, Ronan has Steve McQueen’s Blitz for Apple and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun, an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s bestselling memoir.

