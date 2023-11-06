‘Black Panther’ stuntman Taraja Ramsess, his three kids die in Atlanta car crash

By Online Desk

Marvel films stuntman Taraja Ramsess, along with his two daughters Sundari (13) and eight-weeks-old Fujibo, died in a car crash that occurred on October 31 Halloween night in Atlanta, according to media reports. He was 41.

Taraja's Ford F-150 reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down near a highway at around 11 pm when he was driving his kids back home. Ramsess, Sundari and Fujibo were killed instantly while three other children of his were hospitalised.

Taraja's mom Akili Ramsess posted on Instagram and said that the stuntman's two other two daughters survived with one of them Shazia (3) recovering in a hospital. Another child, a son, Kisasi (10), was on life support but his grandmother posted that he died later.

A probe is on for the cause of the crash.

Expressing her grief, Akili Ramsess wrote: “My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week-old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident. My grandson, his 10yo son, Kisasi, "Sauce the Boss", is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-yo Shazia is still hospitalized but is recovering with minor injuries. All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was.”

“He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers," she added.

In a separate post after Kisasi’s death, she wrote, “Kisasi Adebayo joins his father Taraja @chop.saki and sisters Sundari and Fujibo on their journey. May God bless all their souls. You all will be missed.”

Taraja Ramsess has performed in “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Atlanta", and “Creed III,” among others.

Ramsess also has worked in the art department on several projects including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Walking Dead” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernsay expressed her condolences, describing Ramsess thus: "He walked like a king."

“Taraja. Regal. That’s the word that comes to mind when I think of him. He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was a part of our crew family at ARRAY. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces. Taraja. We’d talk about art and his family. My goodness, did he love his children. A happy, whole love. Beautiful to behold. He loved making movies and TV too. Held many positions over the years. Immersing himself in all aspects of the craft. I remember one day on set, we didn’t have enough Black background actors for a key scene. I had to recruit my crew members to be on-camera. Taraja was the first to say yes. Yes, I’ll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene playing a tough guy with a gun for you. From there - everyone else said yes too. He was that kind of person. A leader. A light. Taraja. His name is like music. We will continue to sing it. Bless his soul. Bless his memory. Bless his loved ones and the many comrades he leaves here as he journeys on," she wrote.

Ramsess is survived by his mother Akili and his surviving two daughters.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses, collecting $51, 213 as of Friday.

