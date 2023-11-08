Home Entertainment English

Patrick Dempsey is People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2023 

Dempsey succeeds Marvel star Chris Evans, who was chosen for the accolade last year. The announcement was made on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night.

Patrick Dempsey poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Ferrari' during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Aug. 31, 2023, in Venice, Italy.

Patrick Dempsey poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Ferrari' during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Patrick Dempsey, best known for playing Derek Shepherd aka 'McDreamy' on the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy", has been named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for the year 2023.

Dempsey succeeds Marvel star Chris Evans, who was chosen for the accolade last year.

The 57-year-old actor, also known for the "Enchanted" film franchise and "Made of Honor", bagged the title more than 30 years after he began his career in Hollywood.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life. It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," Dempsey told the American publication.

The announcement was made on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night.

Dempsey, also a race car driver, will return to the big screen in the Michael Mann-directed biopic "Ferrari" playing Piero Taruffi, an Italian Formula One driver.

The film has received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA amid the ongoing strike of the actor's body against the studios and streamers.

"I'd been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, 'I want to discuss being a part of this'. That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself," the actor added.

Dempsey also founded the Dempsey Center, a Maine-based organisation that supports cancer patients and their loved ones, in memory of his late mother Amanda.

Previous title holders of People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' include Paul Rudd, Michael B Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum.

