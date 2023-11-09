Home Entertainment English

Alan Ritchson returns in Reacher Season 2 trailer

A still from Jack Reacher.

By Express News Service

Prime Video dropped the trailer for season two of the action crime series Reacher on Tuesday. Based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the eleventh book in the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, the series stars Alan Ritchson as the eponymous character, a former U.S. Army military policeman. 

The official description of season 2 reads, “Reacher is pulled from his vagabond life by a coded message informing him that a member of the 110th—his elite group of Army Special Investigators—has been murdered. He and some of his former military cohorts reunite to investigate and soon realize the case is bigger than they ever could have imagined.” 

The Reacher series was developed for Amazon Prime Video by Nick Santora. He is known as the writer/producer of many superhit shows like The Sopranos, Prison Break, and Law and Order. The first season of the show received unanimous praise.

Apart from Ritchson in the lead, the series also stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, and Maria Sten in supporting roles. The popular book series was already developed into a film franchise starring Tom Cruise in the lead. However, the Prime Video series is not connected to the film franchise. The second season will premiere on December 15 onwards.

