Next Captain America movie gets release date

By Express News Service

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role, was earlier slated for a release on July 26, 2024. In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end, the film’s release date has been pushed to February 14, 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth instalment in the Captain America film franchise and part of phase five of MCU. The upcoming film is directed by Julius Onah, and it also features Harrison Ford in a prominent role. In Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie returns to reprise his role as Sam Wilson. Instead of playing his alter-ego, Falcon, he has been tapped as the new Captain America following the series finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Besides Mackie and Ford, the film consists of an ensemble cast including Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas. The film has a script written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, along with Dalan Musson.



