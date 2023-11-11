'Now You See Me 3' to go on floors from first half of 2024

By Express News Service

Lionsgate has officially green lit the third installment of its heist film series Now You See Me, which is scheduled to go on floors from first half of 2024. The film series follows a group of magicians who use their talent to plan heists and lead double lives.

At the investor call, Joe Drake of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group confirmed that the third part will be helmed by Ruben Fleischer.

"We reimagined Now You See Me with Ruben Fleischer, who is an absolute master at shepherding franchises. If you think he did Venom and Uncharted, [we] couldn't be happier about that. That's going to start in the spring,” Joe was quoted as saying.

The cast of the first two parts included Jessie Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Radcliffe. However it is not yet confirmed if the cast members will return for the third part.

