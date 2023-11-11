Home Entertainment English

'Now You See Me 3' to go on floors from first half of 2024

At the investor call, Joe Drake of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group confirmed that the third part will be helmed by Ruben Fleischer. 

Published: 11th November 2023 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

It is not yet confirmed if the cast members of the first two parts will return for the third part.

It is not yet confirmed if the cast members of the first two parts will return for the third part.

By Express News Service

Lionsgate has officially green lit the third installment of its heist film series Now You See Me, which is scheduled to go on floors from first half of 2024. The film series follows a group of magicians who use their talent to plan heists and lead double lives.

At the investor call, Joe Drake of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group confirmed that the third part will be helmed by Ruben Fleischer. 

"We reimagined Now You See Me with Ruben Fleischer, who is an absolute master at shepherding franchises. If you think he did Venom and Uncharted, [we] couldn't be happier about that. That's going to start in the spring,” Joe was quoted as saying.

The cast of the first two parts included Jessie Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Radcliffe. However it is not yet confirmed if the cast members will return for the third part.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Now You See Me 3 Mark Ruffalo Isla Fisher Dave Franco Jessie Eisenberg Woody Harrelson Daniel Radcliffe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp