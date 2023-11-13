Home Entertainment English

Darren Aronofsky to helm Elon Musk biopic for A24

It is to be noted that the upcoming film will mark Darren’s second collaboration with A24 after The Whale which made a splash at the Oscars last year.

A24, the American production and distribution banner known for its films like Midsommar, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Talk to Me, and Lady Bird, is back with another exciting film in the pipeline. A biopic on entrepreneur and personality Elon Musk is in development with director Darren Aronofsky set to helm it.

As per a Collider report, a representative from the banner has confirmed that the film will be based on the biography written by Walter Isaacson titled Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson. It was published in September and will be the source for the screenplay which will deal with the achievements and personal facets of Musk’s life.

