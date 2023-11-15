Amazon MGM Studios developing 'Masters of the Universe' film

By Express News Service

Amazon MGM Studios is in talks to develop a live-action film adaptation of the Masters of the Universe series. Attached to the project are Adam and Aaron Nee, the team behind The Lost City, who will write and direct.

According to reports, the project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year. The streamer spent nearly USD 30 million in development costs over two years for the project, which was meant to star Kyle Allen as Prince Adam or He-Man.

Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel’s famous toy line which gave birth to the successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren featured in the original as the title character, with Frank Langella as the antagonist.

