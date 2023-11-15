Daisy Ridley’s indie drama 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' aims January 2024 release

By Express News Service

'Sometimes I Think About Dying', the upcoming independent drama starring Daisy Ridley in the lead role, is set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2024.

The makers also released a new poster of the film, which is helmed by Rachel Lambert. In Sometimes I Think About Dying, Daisy plays the role of Fran, someone who gets away from the normal world and lost in self-destructive thoughts.

The film is based on the 2019 short film of the same name, directed and co-written by Stefanie Abel Horowitz. The film had a premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to positive reception.

With a runtime of 91 minutes, the film also stars Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia DeBonis, Meg Stalter, and Brittany O’Grady among others. It is backed by Alex Saks, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge, and Brett Beveridge along with Daisy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

'Sometimes I Think About Dying', the upcoming independent drama starring Daisy Ridley in the lead role, is set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2024. The makers also released a new poster of the film, which is helmed by Rachel Lambert. In Sometimes I Think About Dying, Daisy plays the role of Fran, someone who gets away from the normal world and lost in self-destructive thoughts. The film is based on the 2019 short film of the same name, directed and co-written by Stefanie Abel Horowitz. The film had a premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to positive reception. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With a runtime of 91 minutes, the film also stars Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia DeBonis, Meg Stalter, and Brittany O’Grady among others. It is backed by Alex Saks, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge, and Brett Beveridge along with Daisy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp