Home Entertainment English

First look of Ben Mendelsohn in Christian Dior biopic 'The New Look' out

As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

Published: 17th November 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ben Mendelsohn.

Hollywood actor Ben Mendelsohn. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look images of its upcoming historical drama series The New Look, which will focus on the life of the veteran French designer Christian Dior. The ten-episode series will premiere on February 14.

Coming from Todd A Kessler, the series will feature Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz. The show is inspired by true events and was shot in Paris.

“The New Look centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.  Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior,” reads the synopsis.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, The New Look is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple TV+ The New Look Ben Mendelsohn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp