First look of Ben Mendelsohn in Christian Dior biopic 'The New Look' out

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look images of its upcoming historical drama series The New Look, which will focus on the life of the veteran French designer Christian Dior. The ten-episode series will premiere on February 14.

Coming from Todd A Kessler, the series will feature Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz. The show is inspired by true events and was shot in Paris.

“The New Look centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior,” reads the synopsis.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, The New Look is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler.

