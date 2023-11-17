Home Entertainment English

Maria Gabriela de Faria to be James Gunn’s directorial 'Superman: Legacy' villain

The character was created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch and was first seen in The Authority in 1999.

Venezuelan actor Maria Gabriela de Faria

By Express News Service

Venezuelan actor Maria Gabriela de Faria who has appeared in Animal Control and The Moodys, will be seen appearing as the antagonist in the upcoming James Gunn’s directorial Superman: Legacy. She will be portraying the role of Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, whose superpower relies on the nanotechnology built into her body.

renswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane, respectively. The film also stars Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Besides direction, James has also written the script of the film. He had earlier clarified that the upcoming film will not trace the origin story of Clark Kent. The film will be the first of the new DC Universe projects announced under James and Peter Safran’s leadership and will be a part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

