The Omen prequel set for April 5, 2024

Remember Richard Donner’s supernatural horror film The Omen, which was released in 1976? A prequel to it is now all set for release in theatres on April 5, next year.

The studio also shared a first-look image of the film The First Omen, which according to the logline, kicks off when “a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

The cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy. Filmmaker Arkasha Stevenson is behind the project. Ben Jacoby has a story by credit, with Tim Smith & Stevenson and Keith Thomas credited on the script. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine produced.

Gregory Peck played an ambassador who believes his little son is the living essence of the Antichrist in the original The Omen. The 1976 film was followed by two sequels, as well as a 2006 remake starring Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles. It also inspired a TV series, Damien, which lasted one season. The 20th Century has been eying a prequel since at least 2016, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The original movie, a hit in its day (1976), grossed more than $60 million at the domestic box office and starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, and Harvey Stephens.

