Home Entertainment English

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned as Miss Universe 2023

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant was hosted in El Salvador, with contestants from around 90 nations were part of the competition.

Published: 19th November 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua,Miss Universe 2023 (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

EL SALVADOR: Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua is crowned Miss Universe 2023 on November 19 at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. Miss Universe 2022, USA's R'Bonney Gabriel, crowned her on stage as the audience applauded.

Nicaragua, Australia, and Thailand had made it to the final three, but Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua won the competition to become the current Miss Universe 2023. Shweta Sharda, an Indian contestant, qualified for the semi-finals and was ranked in the top 20. However, she failed to advance to the evening gown competition after the swimsuit round.

Michelle Cohn from Guatemala and Maria Camila Avella Montanez from Colombia became the first married mothers to take part in the pageant.

Miss Universe's official Twitter page shared the pictures of new Miss Universe 2023 and wrote in the caption, "MISS UNIVERSE 2023 IS @sheynnispalacio".

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant was hosted in El Salvador, with contestants from around 90 nations were part of the competition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheynnis Palacios Miss Universe 2023 Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp