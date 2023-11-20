Home Entertainment English

British police interviews Russell Brand over claims of sexual offenses: Reports

Brand was dropped by his talent agent and publisher after the allegations became public, and a series of live dates were canceled.

Published: 20th November 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Russell Brand

Comedian Russell Brand (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Comedian Russell Brand has been interviewed by British police over three alleged sexual offenses, U.K. media reported on Sunday.

The Sunday Times and BBC said Brand, 48, was interviewed last week at a London police station.

Without naming Brand, the Metropolitan Police Force said that “a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday, November 16, 2023. He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offenses. Inquiries continue.”

British police do not name suspects who have not been arrested and charged. "Under caution" means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.

In September, the Times and Sunday Times newspapers and broadcaster Channel 4 said four women had made allegations of sexual assault against Brand. They dated from the period between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was a major star in Britain with a growing U.S. profile.

He denies all the claims, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

Two U.K. police forces, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, launched investigations into Brand after the claims were published.

Brand was dropped by his talent agent and publisher after the allegations became public, and a series of live dates were canceled.

The BBC and other media companies he had worked for have launched reviews into his behavior and their response.

Known for his unbridled and risqué standup routines, Brand hosted shows on radio and television, wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol, appeared in several Hollywood movies, and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russell Brand British police sexual offenses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp